A CHARITY is taking action to combat fly-tipping outside its shop in Great Clacton.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) said items such as fridges, mattresses, furniture, sofas and rolls of carpet have been dumped on several occasions outside its shops.

EACH said it does not own the land at the rear of its shop in North Road.

However, the charity has paid for items to be removed as a goodwill gesture to the local community and following complaints from local residents.

Emma Manning, EACH area manager for the south of the region, described fly-tipping as an “ongoing problem” at both sites since last summer.

“It’s distressing and frustrating for them to have it on their doorstep,” she said.

“One resident took video phone footage of items being dumped in the middle of the night.

“They literally just kicked stuff out the back of their van.

“It’s really disappointing and also unfair on our staff and volunteers, the latter of whom freely give up their time to help.”

“It’s soul-destroying for them to come in and be confronted by a mountain of junk.”

The charity said it has had similar problems at its shop in Sudbury, where it has been forced to take “drastic” action and put up temporary fencing behind the shop in North Street.

She said: “We’re genuinely grateful for donations and wouldn’t be able to run our shops to help local families without support from the community.

“The money we raise helps us continue our vital work caring for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

“However, there’s a distinct difference between dropping off good, sellable items during opening hours and leaving things on our doorstep under the cover of night.

“It’s demoralising for our staff and volunteers and means they have to take precious time out of their day sorting the mess before their working day has even begun.”

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices cares for children and young people from across the region who are facing life-threatening conditions as well as supporting their families.