A POPULAR petrol station is closed after its roof collapsed following heavy rainfall.

The roof of the petrol station at the Tesco Extra shop in Maldon collapsed on Saturday evening.

No-one was injured during the incident and the service remains closed whilst arrangements for repairs are made.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Tesco said they will keep customers updated on the status of the petrol station.

The nearest petrol station available is 2.3 miles away at Morrisons in Limebrook Way.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “The petrol station at our Maldon Extra store is currently closed for repairs to the forecourt roof.

“We’ll keep the community updated on a re-opening date and apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”