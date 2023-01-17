A MULTI-VEHICLE crash has resulted in a road becoming blocked to motorists.
Thorpe Road, in Tendring, has been closed near the junction with Tendring Road.
It comes after an accident involving "several vehicles."
More information as we get it.
Tendering – Thorpe Road has been CLOSED near the junction with Tendring Road after an accident involving several vehicles. pic.twitter.com/hd2EA6f2Hn— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) January 17, 2023
