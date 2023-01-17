OFFICERS investigating the death of a man are continuing enquiries as part of a large-scale murder investigation.

The investigation launched on New Year's Eve following the discovery of human remains at Oakwood Pond in Harlow.

The victim has since been identified as 59-year-old man Phillip Lewis, who was known in Harlow as ‘Scottish Phil’.

The enquiries involved draining Oakwood Pond in order to gather evidence have now concluded.

Further enquiries and searches are taking place across Harlow to continue gathering evidence.

Lee Clarke, 52 of Wedhey, Harlow has since been charged with murder in connection with this investigation.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear in court on March 8.

A second man, a 23-year-old from Harlow was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and since been released on bail.

Detective superintendent, Rob Kirby, said: "Following the charge of a man in connection with this investigation, enquiries have been continuing in order to secure justice for Phillip’s family.

"We are so grateful for the support we have received from the public."

To send a report visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101, or contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111 to report anonymously.

Please quote incident 582 of December 31 when providing any information.