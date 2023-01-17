BOSSES at Clacton Pier are looking to appoint a number of new staff, including a new general manager.

The manager will support the pier's directors following five years of "unprecedented" development.

The role will include taking on overall responsibility for daily operations at the 6.5-acre site.

As part of a recruitment drive, the pier is also hunting for a digital marketing executive and a chef as well as seasonal staff for the coming year.

Director Billy Ball said that the attraction has continued to grow very quickly since 2018 making the position of general manager a necessity.

“It will be the first time since my brother, Elliot, and I bought the pier in 2009 that we have felt that we need someone in such a senior role to support us,” he added.

“It will free us up to be more strategic and to concentrate on the various ideas and projects that we have had in mind since we took over the reins.

“The pace of expansion has been very fast, and we now require someone who can take a lead and concentrate solely on the day-to-day operations of a business which attracts just shy of a million visitors per year.”

Mr Ball added that millions of pounds have been spent on two phases of development which have seen the pier transformed into a 52-week-a-year business.

This includes Discovery Bay soft play, Skull Point adventure golf, Dockside Dodgems, the Galley family restaurant, Captain’s Table food outlet and a fully enclosed concourse.

In the spring Jurassic Pier - a new dinosaur walk-through experience with 4D cinema - is planned to open to replace the seaquarium.

“With all this in place it is more important than ever for us to strengthen the management team to maintain and develop our high level of services for the customer,” said Mr Ball.

“The move is also further evidence of our ongoing commitment to continue to take the business forward and enhance the offer for visitors and residents alike.”