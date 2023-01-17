A CRASH understood to have been caused by icy conditions has resulted in a road between two small villages being closed in both directions.
Colchester Road connecting Thorpe-le-Soken and Weeley is currently shut to motorists following a serious smash earlier this morning.
The incident, which is blocking both lanes between Crow Lane and Whitehall Lane, was first reported at 5.30am but drivers continue to be diverted.
More information as we get it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here