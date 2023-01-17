A CRASH understood to have been caused by icy conditions has resulted in a road between two small villages being closed in both directions.

Colchester Road connecting Thorpe-le-Soken and Weeley is currently shut to motorists following a serious smash earlier this morning.

The incident, which is blocking both lanes between Crow Lane and Whitehall Lane, was first reported at 5.30am but drivers continue to be diverted.

More information as we get it.