A DRIVER was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” following a nasty car crash which resulted in a road being closed for six hours.

Police officers, paramedics and firefighters, as well as an air ambulance, were all called to St John’s Road, in Clacton, shortly before 2pm on Sunday.

The emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving numerous reports of a shocking smash involving two cars.

Upon arrival, the police quickly closed off the road to protect the safety of those involved as well as oncoming motorists and pedestrians.

One eyewitness has since claimed she saw the frontline workers – an hour after their arrival - trying with great difficulty to free a casualty from one of the vehicles.

Essex Police, who did not reopen the road until shortly before 8pm, have now confirmed a driver had to be taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

The East of England Ambulance Service has said medics from the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance also travelled with the woman to provide advance critical care support.

Another patient who found themselves involved in the horrific crash was also later transported to the same hospital for treatment.