A BUSY main road has been closed during the busiest time of day for commuting motorists due to a dangerous build-up of ice.

The A12's northbound carriageway between Shenfield and Margaretting has been completed shut after safety concerns were raised for drivers.

As a result of temperatures dropping to below freezing overnight, water from a burst pipe has turned into treacherous patches of ice.

Motorists are now facing lengthy delays with queues of traffic building along the Brentwood bypass.

Drivers are also moving slow southbound approaching Junction 12.