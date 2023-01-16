SPECIALIST airborne medics were deployed to a small coastal village after a man suffered a nasty fall.

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance landed in St Osyth on January 10 after being called into action by the East of England Ambulance Service.

Upon arrival the teams worked together to support and treat a male patient who has injured himself during a serious fall.

After working on him at the scene the casualty was taken to a hospital emergency department for ongoing treatment.