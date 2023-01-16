TRESPASSERS have delayed dozens of trains running from Liverpool Street to stations across Essex and eastern England.

The offence is believed to be taking place between Brentwood and Harold Wood, and it means that trains from Liverpool Street to Colchester, Southend, Norwich, Clacton, Braintree, and Ipswich are all facing delays.

⚠ NEW: Due to a trespass incident between #HaroldWood and Brentwood all lines are blocked.



Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) January 16, 2023

The first train to be delayed was at 12.32pm from Norwich, with further disruption expected until the 6.33pm service from Braintree to Liverpool Street.

In total, 24 services have been disrupted because of the incident.

British Transport Police are understood to be on the scene.