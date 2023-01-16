A MOTORCYCLIST suffered a head injury during a three-vehicle crash on the A133.

Emergency services were called to Colchester Road, Frating, at about 5.15pm on Friday, January 13.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 50s, was hurt during the crash, which involved a white Audi and a white Vauxhall Zafira.

Police today issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Officers investigating a serious collision are asking for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward.

"We were called to Colchester Road, Frating, following reports of a three-vehicle collision.

"The rider of a motorcycle was taken to hospital after he sustained a head injury.

"The drivers of two other vehicles, a white Audi and a white Zafira, were uninjured.

"The A133 off slip onto the A120 road was closed until shortly before 9pm whilst officers carrying out their investigation and to allow the recovery of vehicles.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

Witnesses are urged to submit a report online at essex.police.uk/digital101 or to call the force on 101, quoting incident 906 of January 13.