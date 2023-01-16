DEMOLITION has begun on a prominent former office building in Clacton town centre.

Carnarvon House, a disused three-storey building in Carnarvon Road, is owned by Tendring Council and in recent years was leased to the NHS as office space until it was no longer needed.

It has been empty since the NHS vacated it, with some temporary use as a location base and for filming for the movie Morris Men, shot in and around Tendring.

The council’s cabinet agreed last year to demolish the building and internal strip-out work began before Christmas.

Carlo Guglielmi, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and corporate resource, said he was pleased to see the building come down.

“While it has served the public well over the years, Carnarvon House is very much of its time and I think everyone will be pleased to see it demolished,” he said.

“Clearing the site provides us with a real opportunity to transform this corner of Clacton town centre – on a major road used by thousands of residents and visitors each year – into something worthy of the 21st Century.

“Demolition also removes the ongoing costs we face paying for an empty building too.”

Work is expected to last four to five weeks, and there may be some temporary closures of the walkway linking the High Street car park and Station Road while demolition is carried out.

The council said an estimated 90 per cent of materials from within the building, along with concrete from demolition, will be recycled by the contractors.

Tendring Council has received a government grant of £420,000 from phase two of the Brownfield Land Release Fund to pay for re-development of the site.

As part of the authority’s bid to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, it was proposed that the site should be developed as a flexible use community space and housing.

The project has been developed with the support of the Brownfield Land Release Fund from the One Public Estate programme, which supports regeneration projects turning derelict or underused council land into space for new homes.