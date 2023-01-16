LIFEBOAT volunteers battled 45mph winds after concerns were raised for a family thought to have been cut off by the tide in Walton.

Harwich RNLI launched in challenging conditions on Saturday at about 3.50pm at the request of the UK Coastguard.

It has received calls regarding two adults and two children being cut off by the tide close to the Naze Tower.

The station’s newest recruit, who was was on her maiden service, was warned during the pre-launch briefing of the conditions likely to be encountered.

Hollie McGarry was given the option to either join the crew afloat or help prepare the inshore lifeboat for launch, as she had done numerous times during the last six months.

Hollie took her place aboard the charity’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat as it made its way to the last known position of the casualties.

The inshore lifeboat encountered sudden and violent gusts of wind in excess of 40mph, coupled with heavy rain, which pushed the lifeboat and its volunteer crew to their operational limits.

As a result, Harwich’s all-weather lifeboat, Albert Brown, was launched to back up the inshore lifeboat.

Hollie said: ‘Even though I had been warned, when the strong winds came, and the waves started getting bigger and bigger the adrenaline really kicked in.

“I was trying to concentrate on where we were going, but the rain and spray meant I couldn’t see out of my visor properly, and kept having to wipe it clear, while concentrating hard to hear the VHF radio over the wind.

“What a feeling of reassurance when I caught a glimpse of the Albert Brown shadowing us.”

After a thorough search of the area by the crew of the inshore lifeboat and their counterparts from the Walton and Clacton Coastguard Rescue Teams the search was called off with nothing found.

Lifeboat operations Manager Peter Bull commended Hollie on the completion of her first service:

‘I don’t think Hollie will encounter worse conditions anytime soon,” he said.

“I can’t thank the new crew members enough for their dedication and commitment to their training, along with that of the experienced crew, patiently parting with their knowledge, experience and expertise, ensuring all crew members are ready for the challenges of saving lives at sea.

“Which would not be possible without the dedication of our fundraising team, and ultimately the generosity of our community.’