A CAR crash in a seaside town saw emergency services called into action after a casualty is understood to have become trapped.

Police officers, paramedics, and firefighters were all called to the scene of a serious smash involving two vehicles on Sunday afternoon.

The nasty incident, which has been described as a “bad accident” by one eyewitness, occurred in St John’s Road, Clacton, at about 2pm.

After arriving at the scene, the police quickly closed off the road to protect the safety of those involved as well as oncoming motorists and pedestrians.

A spokesman for the Essex Fire Service said: “Firefighters were called to assist at the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“The scene was left in the care of the ambulance service and police at 2:30pm.”

According to one driver, however, the crash was still being attended to by police and paramedics up to an hour later, resulting in queues of traffic.

Speaking anonymously, she said: “There was a bad accident with two cars in St John’s Road and the fire brigade, ambulances and police were all there.

“They had problems getting someone out of the driver’s side of one of the cars and then an air ambulance was called.”

Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Services have been contacted