A RIP-roaring magical musical tour through the back catalogue of the Beatles is coming to Clacton.

Beatlemania is set to be staged at the West Cliff Theatre next month.

The musical love letter to the Fab Four will revive all 17 of their number onw hits including She Loves You, Can't Buy Me Love, A Hard Day's Night, Help!, We Can Work it Out, All You Need is Love and Get Back.

Promoters promise stunning attention to detail, from the original musical instruments and stitch perfect costumes even down to Lennon and McCartney's on-stage banter .

The show combines superb vocals and sublime musicianship, from their mop-top Beatlemania beginnings to the psychedelic highs of Sgt Pepper and beyond.

A spokesman said: “Money can't buy you love, but it can get you seats for an evening to remember featuring the biggest and best songs ever recorded, performed live in concert.

“Get your ticket to ride back in time in style with the incredible Beatlemania.”

Beatlemania will be performing at the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, on Friday February 24.

Tickets cost £25 and £24 for concessions and are available from westcliffclacton.co.uk or calling the Box Office on 01255 433344.