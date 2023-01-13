MOTORISTS have been advised to find alternative routes following a crash involving two vehicles in Thorpe-le-Soken.
The High Street has been closed in both directions between New Town Road and Mill Lane following the collision.
There are traffic delays across the area.
More to follow.
