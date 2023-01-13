A SMALLHOLDER has been banned from keeping livestock for five years after being prosecuted for causing unnecessary suffering to pigs.

Jason Ovenden, of St Osyth, was found guilty causing unnecessary suffering to pigs in his care and failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that their needs were being met.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was sentenced to a 35-week suspended prison term.

Ovenden was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community payback work, banned from keeping livestock for five years and ordered to pay £5,000 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

Christopher Williams, district judge at Chelmsford Magistrates Court, said: “Animals don’t have a voice of their own and rely on people who need to care for them whether as a pet or kept as livestock.

“All animals can do when suffering is change their behaviour and in this case I heard significant evidence about the pigs behaviour and signs of suffering.

“These pigs were not happy, suffering as a result of your neglect. This behaviour is not tolerated and imposing a strict sentence shows people that this is not acceptable.”

In August 2021 a feed hygiene and welfare inspection of Mr Ovenden’s smallholding was undertaken by Trading Standards animal health officers.

It became apparent during the inspection that of 17 pigs present, six were seriously emaciated and suffering unnecessarily.

A DEFRA vet confirmed that the six pigs needed to be humanely euthanised to alleviate any further suffering.

None of the eleven pigs remaining on the premises were thriving having no access to fresh drinking water, bedding or a wholesome diet in sufficient quantity and were of an unacceptable body weight.

Several pigs were suffering from skin irritation and free roaming pigs were being exposed to hazards.

An improvement notice was issued for failure to provide a suitable diet and failure to protect the pigs from pain, suffering and injury.

Graham Butland, Essex County Councillor responsible for Trading Standards, added: “The welfare of all animals is of the utmost importance to myself and the officers of Essex Trading Standards and I highly commend the hard work of officers during this investigation.

“This case reflects our commitment to work with all partners to achieve successful prosecutions for all those who cause unnecessary suffering to animals.”