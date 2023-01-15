Travelodge has revealed a list of weird and wonderful items found left behind in its 12 Essex hotels in 2022.

So, if you happen to be missing a large quantity of fresh oysters or a 3ft display bottle of Tom Ford perfume, now could be a good time to get in touch.

The most popular items left in the last 12 months included chargers, smart watches, books, teddy bears and more.

There were some items which stood out from the crowd as being more unexpected.

The list of unusual treasures found include;

A Hermès wallet containing 15,000 Yen at Stansted Great Dunmow Travelodge

An orange rhinestone Captain hat at Chelmsford Travelodge

A box containing 50 fresh oysters at Maldon Travelodge

A 3ft display bottle of Tom Ford Portofino men's scent at Braintree Travelodge

A comedian’s stand up notes at Clacton-on-Sea Travelodge

A foldable i-Scooter at Colchester Feering Travelodge

Items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months are donated to the British Heart Foundation charity shops, as Travelodge’s nominated charity partner.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our 12 hotels across Essex, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“During 2022, this included an Hermès wallet containing 15,000 Yen, a 3ft display bottle of Tom Ford Portofino mens scent, a box containing 50 fresh oysters and a mixologists black-book of cocktail recipes

“Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.

“In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”