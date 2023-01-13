A CAR was left destroyed after a horror collision on a road leading out of Colchester.

Two people were taken to Colchester Hospital after being freed by firefighters on Thursday morning.

The multi-vehicle incident took place on the A133 Colchester Road near Elmstead Market at about 11.30am.

It is understood a vehicle collided with a fence belonging to a property adjacent to the road at one point during the incident.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said two people were “medically trapped” inside a vehicle.

Emergency - the incident took place on the A133 Colchester Road (Image: Google)

She said: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision in Colchester Road, Elmstead at 11.38am.

“On arrival, crews reported that two vehicles had collided and two casualties were medically trapped.

“Firefighters worked to rescue the casualties by 12.19pm and they were both left in the care of the ambulance service.”

The East of England Ambulance Service stated four people were involved in the collision.

He said: “We were called at 11.33am to a road traffic collision on the A133 near Elmstead Market.

“Four ambulances and two ambulance officers were sent to the scene.

“Four patients were assessed at the scene and two patients were transported to Colchester Hospital.”