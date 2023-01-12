The M25 is partly blocked near junction 29 for the A127 due to the broken down vehicle.

The lorry is blocking two lanes of the motorway this evening with traffic building fast during the rush hour traffic.

Essex Travel News tweeted: "M25 anticlockwise - Two lanes closed due to a broken down lorry before junction 29 for the A127 for Romford and Basildon."

READ MORE >>>

This is the second incident on the major road today with the road shut for hours.

The M25 had been closed clockwise between J29 (A127) and J30 (A13) after a crash involving two lorries.