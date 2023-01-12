CONCERN is growing for the welfare and whereabouts of a teenage boy from Essex who has not been seen for nearly two weeks.

Jaden Stone, 14, who has connections to Romford, Chelmsford and South Ockendon, is understood to have gone missing on December 30.

He is described as being white and having a slim build with fairly long brown hair.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Jaden Stone, who is missing - we are growing concerned.

“If you have seen Jaden or have information on his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting incident 871 of 30 December.”