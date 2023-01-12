THERE were 13 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Tendring.
A total of 882 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12 – up from 869 the week before.
They were among 20,503 deaths recorded across the East of England.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.
A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 12 – up from 177,037 last week.
