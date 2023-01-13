A FORMER Army bomb disposal expert who suffers from PTSD following two tours of Iraq is facing jail after losing his job and spiralling into drug dealing.

Benjamin Hill, 41, of Harold Road, Clacton, started taking cocaine after losing his job during the Covid-19 lockdown and turned to dealing to make a living.

He even sold his caravan to raise the cash to buy £5,000 of the Class A drug to sell to his friends, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Josh Happe, prosecuting, said police followed Hill’s Volkswagen Golf after officers spotted him acting suspiciously on August 26 last year.

When they caught up with the vehicle in the Conservative Club car park in Old Road, Clacton, it was empty, although officers spotted a plastic bag containing a white substance in the centre console.

Hill then approached the officers asking if something was wrong with the car and admitted it was his.

After being arrested, Hill revealed there was a suitcase with 3oz of cocaine in the boot.

Claire Mawer, mitigating, said: “For ten years, Mr Hills served in the Royal Engineers where he was a bomb disposal expert and undertook two tours of Iraq.

“He developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and since he left the Army he has been treated for that condition through the use of a drug called Mirtazapine.

“Mr Hill worked as a prison officer at HMP Chelmsford and then came to work for the AA and most recently in skip delivery.

“Mr Hill lost that employment during the course of the lockdown and it was during that period that he described his life as escalating out of control.

“His marriage broke down, he became addicted to alcohol and also started taking cocaine regularly.

“In desperation to earn a living, he began dealing to friends.”

Hill admitted a charge of possession with intent to supply cocaine at a previous hearing.

He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order in relation to convictions for the possession of an offensive weapon in public and possession of Class A drug in April last year.

Sentencing was adjourned to February 10 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.