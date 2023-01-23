ANGRY shoppers claim a "trench" in road near a supermarket in Walton left cars damaged.

Residents and shoppers took to social media to complain about the road defect outside Aldi in Kirby Road, Walton.

Some complained that the surface had left damage to their cars.

It is understood that the hole was caused by roadworks undertaken by an external company to lay gas pipes for a new housing estate.

It is on a section of the road that does to belong to Aldi.

Disruption - The trench is just outside Aldi in Walton. Picture: Lorne Spicer (Image: Lorne Spicer)

Terry Allen, mayor of Frinton and Walton, is calling on Essex County Council which runs Essex Highways to deal with the issue.

He said: “This has nothing to do with Aldi, it’s not their fault.

“Essex County Council oversee Essex Highways and they need to go to the utility company who’s responsible for the works that caused the trench.

Nuisance - The trench covers the length of the road. Picture: Lorne Spicer (Image: Lorne Spicer)

“It’s simply a highways matter and I have sympathy for Aldi because it's affecting their business

"Hopefully they’ve got in touch with the Highways people as well.”

Aldi staff have tried to fix the issue themselves and have offered solutions to Essex Highways including temporary filling or covering the trench with sheets of steel.

It is understood that as the trench is not within Aldi property lines the supermarket has been told that any attempt to fix the issue will render Aldi liable for damage or accidents now and in the future.

Roadworks - It was caused by a company laying gas pipes for a new housing estate. Picture: Lorne Spicer (Image: Lorne Spicer)

Residents voiced their concerns on Fix My Street, a website used to report issues such as potholes, fly tipping and graffiti.

Aldi were contacted to comment on the situation however, as the trench does not lay within the supermarket’s property lines, it has decided not to comment.

A spokesman for Essex County Council said: “We have checked and this piece of land is private and is not owned by Essex Highways.”

The gas pipes are believed to have been laid by Cadent Gas who have been contacted but had not responded at the time of going to press.

To view the reports submitted by residents regarding the trench visit bit.ly/3GWGDCm.