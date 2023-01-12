RICKSHAW rides along the Essex Sunshine Coast could be a possibility as part of a new business opportunity.

Tendring Council is inviting expressions of interest from local businesses or entrepreneurs to maximise use of the area’s 36 miles of coastline.

In particular the council is looking for a seafront train operator in Clacton, rickshaw operators, outdoor sport and fitness activities, water or beach sports, mobile bike-based food or drink businesses, and deck chair or sun lounger hire – but other ventures will be considered.

Alex Porter, Tending Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said new ventures would help to keep the Essex Sunshine Coast an attractive place to visit.

“We already have a fantastic offer along our coastline, from the sandy beaches and fabulous kiosks, to the amusements and other attractions; but it is important for any area to keep its offer fresh and diverse,” he said.

“We have a lot of untapped potential and it has long been our ambition to make better use of our coastline, which is why we are inviting these expressions of interest now hopefully for implementation ahead of this summer season.

“So if you think you can deliver something exciting along part of our seafront – whether it is one of our suggestions above or something else – please do get in touch with us.”

The council is hoping to make the most of the district’s assets, including its beautiful beaches.

Beaches at Brightlingsea, Dovercourt Bay, Harwich, Frinton, Walton, and Martello Bay in Clacton have all been given Seaside Awards in recognition of their quality, while beaches at Dovercourt Bay and Brightlingsea kept their prestigious Blue Flag status last year.

Mr Porter said the coastline is a fabulous place for residents, visitors and the whole tourism industry, which is why the council invests so much of its time, effort and money into them.

Opportunity - Alex Porter (Image: TDC)

Its efforts range from Beach Patrol services in the high season, regular upgrades to seafronts, or creating and protecting them with new beaches and cliff stabilisation works.

To submit an expression of interest for a proposed seafront venture email Tendring Council at propertyservices@tendringdc.gov.uk by February 5.