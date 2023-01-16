A SEASIDE social club labelled the 'Real Phoenix Nights' has starred on the BBC's The One Show after a change in its fortunes.

Clacton Railway Club will again appear in BBC One’s We Are England following last year’s episode which detailed the club's work in the community and how it was coping after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club has undergone several changes since the first episode, which has led to an increase in membership and more ambitious plans for the future.

Kelly Mann, treasurer of the club, said: “The episode will look back on the previous edition and see where we are now.

"We did some individual filming with new staff members, covered my sister Emma’s decision to go back into full-time teaching and more.

“We signed a ten-year tenancy agreement with the Arch Group which gives us a lot more security and allows us to move ahead with remedial works we’ve been planning for a long time.”

One of the main goals in the past year was to modernise the club in a bid to appeal more to younger people.

In the 12 months since the episode, it has acquired new seating and focused on events targeting youngsters, including a Halloween party that was sold out.

The club has also increased its social media output and recently introduced Sky Sports and BT Sport to attract sports fans.

Kelly added: “Last year was phenomenal because our hard work of seven years was finally coming to fruition.

“As we are a members club we have drink prices that are capped for our members and we’ve been able to hold these prices.

“Additionally for a second consecutive year we’ve been able to hold our membership prices and our events are free for members as a way to say thank you for helping us through the pandemic.”

Club membership has seen a 15 per cent increase from last year with 40 new members joining across just three days last week.

Other innovative ideas include a partnership with Southeast Darts Promotions to host the Q School Sponsorship Grand Prix over six weeks starting this month.

The episode is set to air on today, January 16, at 8.30pm on BBC One East.