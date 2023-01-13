Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, January 13 to Sunday, January 15.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, January 13 in Essex?





A12

There will be a carriageway closure on the A12 Northbound way at the Junction 19 link to the A138 from 9pm on January 9 to 5am on April 3.

Additionally, in both directions between Junction 13 and 15 there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 11pm to 6am.

Additionally, the A282 Southbound QEII Bridge will have its Junction 1A slip road closed for a bride widening scheme from 11pm to 5.30am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise between Junction 29 and 30 there will be a carriageway, slip road and lane closure for resurfacing between 11pm and 6am.

Meanwhile, on the M25 anti-clockwise from the Dartford Crossing to Junction 31 there will be exit slip closure and lane closures for technology works from 11pm to 5am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, January 14 in Essex?

A12

Again, in both directions between Junction 13 and 15 there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal between 9pm and 5am.

Also, the Junction 19 link road closure will continue.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 Southbound QEII Bridge there will be a carriageway closure for structural works from 8pm to 10am.

M25

On the clockwise way at Junction 31 there will be an entry slip closure for structural works from 8pm to 10am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, January 15 in Essex?





A12

The Junction 19 link road closure will continue to be in place.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 Northbound Junction 1A to Junction 31 the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.