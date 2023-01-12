THE Harwich Festival will be helping to celebrate Chinese New Year in style.

The festival's organisers are teaming up with the Colchester Chinese Culture Society to bring a unique night of traditional Chinese dance and music to Harwich to celebrate the festival.

The event promises to be a colourful display from professional dancers from the Jiangsu region of China and will be the first event of its kind for the area.

Chris Berwick, general manager at the Harwich Festival, said: “We are immensely proud to be working with the Colchester Chinese Culture Society again to bring another fascinating event to the town.

“This is an excellent chance for the residents of Harwich and Dovercourt to learn about Chinese Culture and see something that wouldn’t normally be available to see locally.”

The spectacular event will be held at the Harwich Arts and Heritage Centre, in Main Road, Dovercourt, on Friday, January 20, starting at 7pm.

All ages are welcome and the event is free, but organisers are requesting attendees book their free spaces in advance.

To book a place, conact the Harwich Festival online at harwichfestival.com or by calling 01255 507131 or emailing chris@harwichfestival.com.