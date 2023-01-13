DONATIONS are needed for a new baby bank to support children ranging from new born babies all the way up to 11-year-olds.
Harwich Hive is looking for baby equipment such as baby baths and moses baskets as well as toiletries, basic hygiene products and cleaning items across Tendring.
For more information on the bank email harwichhive@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/HarwichHive/.
The bank is set to be located at the Harwich Space in George Street.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here