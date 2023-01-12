AN MP has expressed his delight after it was announced that Freeport East had received its final governmental approval and a £25 million bonus.

The freeport received approval on Tuesday alongside a freeport in Liverpool.

Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said it will be a major boost for the local economy.

He said: “This is the biggest thing in Harwich for decades, I can’t believe it's not my birthday as I’m so delighted.

“It will take some time before people in Harwich and Parkeston feel the effects of this, but we now have greater opportunities for investment and jobs in Bathside Bay and surrounding areas than we’ve had for a very long time.”

In 2021, the government announced Harwich and Felixstowe would become a freeport meaning greater tax reliefs and simplified customs procedures.

As a result of the agreement, Freeport East will receive up to £25 million in government funding in the next few years.

Mr Jenkin added: “We are making best use of the new freedoms we have outside the European Union (EU) with tax concessions and fast-track planning arrangements.

“The planning permission for the freeport itself could not have gone ahead if we had still been in the EU.”