THE AVERAGE Tendring household is currently paying almost twice as much as last winter to fuel their home, new figures have revealed.
The latest figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show that the average Tendring household consumed 11,081 kilowatt-hours of gas and 2,765 kWh of electricity in 2021.
Based on last winter’s prices, the average household in Tendring would have had an annual spend of approximately £1,210 for the same amount of energy, just over half as much.
