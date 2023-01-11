MORE than a hundred spaces have been created as part of a £1.6million expansion project at a school in Brantham.

The additional 105 spaces at Brooklands Community Primary School will help cater for the growing local population, bringing the total number of spaces at the school to 315.

The project, which has been funded by Suffolk County Council and a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) allocation from Babergh District Council, has provided the school with three new classrooms, a studio, small group room, toilets and additional parking.

Landscaping works and an overlay of the current playground were also carried out during the project.

New building - more than 100 extra spaces have been created at Brooklands Primary School. Picture: SEH French (Image: SEH French)

Christine Davy, headteacher at Brooklands Primary School, welcomed the completion of the project.

She said: “The school site has experienced its most significant transformation since it was originally built, and our children have watched on with enjoyment as cranes to forklifts, bricklayers to electricians, have worked to build our stunning, state of the art new teaching facility.

“Years in the planning and months in the building our children will now see the transformation up close and be able to peak beyond the classroom doors, exploring the new block.

“September will see the first of many generations of children taught in this area.

“There has also been continued rejuvenation of the outdoor space, with the installation of a new trim trail and additional bike and scooter storage, extended car parking and increased early years outside space with climbing equipment, playground resurfacing and a new porch entrance into the school.”

Plans for the expansion were made following the approval of a new residential development in Brantham.

Construction works were completed by SEH French, while designed works were carried out by Concertus.

Simon Girling, director of SEH French, said: “It’s been a pleasure to help provide additional school spaces to the local area.

“Education is a vital part of every community, and the expansion at Brookland Community Primary School will certainly ensure the growing population is catered for.

“We’d like thank the school for being so accommodating during the project, and all our supply chain and sub-contractors helping ensure a quality build.”