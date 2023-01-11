A FOOTBALL club was in a generous mood on the first day of its season as it aided a foodbank with a massive donation.

Fans of Brightlingsea Regent Football Club arrived at Taydal Stadium full of hope for the match against Bishop Stortford bringing along groceries for those in need.

The team pulled out a fantastic result winning 2-0 and Brightlingsea Foodbank received a huge haul of 155.5kg of food donations.

Win Pomroy, Brightlingsea Foodbank coordinator, said: “We were overwhelmed by the vast amount of food the fans brought with them.

“We are so grateful for everything people have given at a time when everyone is feeling the pinch. Our clients will really appreciate it.

“It is so thoughtful of the club to arrange this special collection for us, and we were delighted that their kindness was crowned by such success for the team too.

"Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

Luke Hewitt, of Brightlingsea Regent Sports Association, added: “Brightlingsea Regent fans are the best.

"Everyone recognises that some people are unfortunately struggling a great deal and we are pleased to do what we can to help out.”