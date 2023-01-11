THE National Health Service is in a critical condition.

It is something we have known for a while which started before the pandemic and has steadily got worse.

And who of us has not waited an hour in the queue on NHS 101, or when we’ve phoned our local GP at 8.01am, we’re told all the on-the-day appointment slots had already been booked.

The NHS has faced some huge challenges since it was set up by the Atlee administration in 1948... but none quite like this.

The latest NHS England figures show there were 67 flu patients being treated by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of January 1 – up from 51 the week before.

Of them, 61 were in general and acute wards, while a further six were patients in critical care.

It represents an increase from the start of the winter when just four flu patients were being cared for at the trust which runs Colchester, Ipswich, Clacton and Harwich hospitals.

Health research centre the King’s Fund said: “The NHS was struggling before the rise in flu cases, so there is a lot more needed in resources, funding and investment so that services can deal with the same problems should they arise in the future.”

The demand on stretched resources is taking its toll including being accountable for deaths.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine estimates that 300 to 500 people are dying every week nationally because of delays in emergency care although this figure is disputed by NHS England.

Ambulance delays at A&E departments across the country also reached a new high in the week to January 1.

More than a quarter of patients waited more than an hour to be transferred nationally, while 44 per cent of handovers took longer than 30 minutes.

At the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, 34 per cent of the 606 ambulance arrivals took more than an hour, while 55 per cent waited 30 minutes or more.

NHS targets state trusts should complete 95 per cent of all ambulance handovers in 30 minutes, with all conducted in less than one hour.

But the lack of bed capacity meant there was simply not the space to accommodate the new patients.

Last week, the Gazette reported 17 per cent of beds at Colchester Hospital were occupied by patients who were medically fit to be discharged.

However, they were stuck in hospital as there was no care for them back at home.

Figures show as of January 1, 95 per cent of the 1,162 beds across adult and paediatric general and acute wards at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust were occupied.

Of the occupied beds, 1,076 were for adults beds and 32 were for children.

A further 24 of 28 critical care beds were occupied.

Ideally, the NHS hopes to have only 90 per cent of its beds occupied at any one time.

To be at 95 per cent shows how tight the situation has got.

Nurses will walk out next Wednesday and Thursday in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Of the 6,551 nurses employed by ESNEFT, 2,270 are members of the Royal College of Nursing, though not all of that number will definitely be striking.

Nick Hulme, the trust’s chief executive, said he wanted to see the matter resolved as soon as possible by the Government and trade unions.

He said: “We value all our staff and understand the importance of good pay and conditions for individuals and their families, as well as for wider NHS staff retention and recruitment.

“While pay is a matter for Government and the trade unions, we want to see a resolution as soon as possible to make sure we can continue to focus on delivering high-quality and compassionate patient care to anyone in our communities who needs it.”

A spokesman for ESNEFT added senior figures at the trust are discussing appointments and procedures which will need to be delayed, and that any patient affected by the strike action will be contacted if it results in their appointment being postponed.