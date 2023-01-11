THOUSANDS of Tendring residents identify with an LQBTQ+ sexual orientation, new data from the census reveals.

The figures come after the Office for National Statistics introduced voluntary questions on sexual orientation and gender identity for people aged 16 and over, in the 2021 census.

The Office for National Statistics data shows that 2,642 people in Tendring, or 2.1 per cent of respondents, identified as having a sexual orientation other than heterosexual.

The most common non heterosexual sexualities were gay or lesbian, at 52.5 per cent of those who didn’t identify as heterosexual, and bisexual at 38.9 per cent.

The majority of Tendring residents identified as heterosexual, at 90.4 per cent, with a further 9,400 people in Tendring not answering the question.

Across England and Wales, about 1.5 million people identified with an LGB+ sexual orientation in the 2021 census – 3.2 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

Overall, 1.5 per cent described themselves as gay or lesbian, 1.3 per cent described themselves as bisexual and 0.3 per cent selected 'other sexual orientation'.