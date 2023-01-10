POLICE continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of an “amazing” man who died after collision involving his motorcycle.

Motorcyclist Paul Collingridge, from Clacton, was involved in a collision with a car in Colchester Road, Great Bentley, at 6.45am on Tuesday, December 6.

Despite the best efforts of medics, the 28-year-old died at the scene.

His fiancée Rio Fisher said: “Our beautiful, amazing, larger than life, honest talking, gym, Marvel, Pokémon and airsoft obsessed, loyal best friend, rock and very much loved fiancé, son, brother and uncle Paul.

"We can’t even put into words the amount of love we have for you, and we can’t begin to imagine how we’re going to live this life without you."

Essex Police continue to investigate the circumstances around the crash and are appealing for anyone with information or footage to come forward.

No arrests have been made.

To give information, or CCTV and dash cam footage, submit a report online via the Essex Police website use the force's Live Chat service. or by using our Live Chat service.

Alternatively call 101 quoting incident 158 of December 6.

Describing her partner as "the purest soul", Ms Fisher said: "You couldn’t wish to meet a better man.

Paul Collingridge (Image: Essex Police)

"He had time for everybody, he lit up a room with his infectious laugh, massive cheesy grin and big kid personality and he just loved whole heartedly," she said.

"He adored his family, especially his nieces and nephews and it’s fair to say he was the fun uncle they all ran to who was always willing to get stuck into anything.

“What you see is what you get with Paul and that’s one of the many things that made him so loveable.

"There was never a dull moment when he was around and I love that he has touched so many lives in such a positive way in his 28 years of life."

Ms Fisher said she would be "looking out for his sparkle amongst the stars".

She added: “I love you beyond words Paul, you are the other half of my heart, love of my life and an angel on this Earth.

"Thank you for being my happiness the past seven and a half years, I wouldn’t change a single second of it."