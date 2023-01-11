A CONTROLLING partner crushed his girlfriend’s “bubbly” personality after a nightmare 11-month relationship.

The victim told Chelmsford Crown Court she was no longer a free-thinking person but instead “a play figure for Jamie Reeves to manipulate and control at his will”.

Their relationship came to an end after Reeves, 22, woke his girlfriend while she was sleeping at her home in Station Road, Clacton, and suffocated her for 20-seconds.

Samantha Lowther, prosecuting, said Reeves is a “very insecure” person who becomes “very angry”.

Sentence - Reeves was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday (Image: Google Maps)

She stated on May 21 last year the couple had argued after the victim, 20, caught Reeves going through her mobile phone.

“She said the defendant always thinks she’s cheating,” said Ms Lowther.

The court heard after the bust-up the young woman headed to bed, but was awoken by Reeves who slapped her and then went on to cover her mouth and nose as she got up.

Ms Lowther said: “He didn’t want her to call the police. She struggled to breathe.”

A victim impact statement read to the court claimed Reeves isolated his girlfriend from those he loved in order to control her.

It was said Reeves “dictated who she should speak to” and that she would “tow the line and do what he said” to avoid the repercussions.

Abuse - Reeves' partner was left feeling isolated by his abuse (Image: Fabio Pagani)

Ms Lowther added: “She was no longer a free thinking figure but instead a play figure for Jamie Reeves to manipulate and control at his will”.

Judge Mary Loram KC said the history of Reeves’ “tragic” childhood explained his offending.

“You need intervention and help. Your mental health problems are deep-seated and real but there is help out there,” said the judge.

“If I don’t pass an immediate custodial sentence you can get that help.”

Reeves, of Station Road, Clacton, admitted his behaviour was coercive between January 1, 2021 and May 22, 2021.

He was handed a 13 month suspended sentence with a three month mental health treatment requirement.

A five year restraining order was imposed to protect the victim and Reeves must undertake a further 30-days of rehabilitation and complete a building better relationships programme.

Judge Loram added: “I hope you have listened to that victim impact statement. I hope you have heard the results of your behaviour.”