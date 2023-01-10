A GENEROUS electronics retailer has kindly donated an essential kitchen appliance to a community charity dedicated to helping those struggling to put food on the table.

Sound and Vision Electronics, at the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Frinton, has just gifted a fridge freezer to the Walton and District Community Food Bank.

The cooling apparatus will now be used to store products which will then be used by the non-profit group in its continued fight to combat food poverty in Tendring.

Bosses ate Sound and Vision said they were “proud” to have made the donation.