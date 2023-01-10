FREEPORT East has received its final Government approval – and will get a £25million boost.

The Government announced in 2021 that Harwich and Felixstowe would become a freeport, which means the area will benefit from tax reliefs and simplified customs procedures.

It is aimed at encouraging economic activity, which is seen as a means of boosting global trade following Brexit.

The freeport received approval today, alongside a freeport in Liverpool, which means that the majority of English freeports are now fully up and running.

Freeport East will now receive up to £25 million seed funding from the government over the next few years, on top of potentially hundreds of millions of pounds in locally retained business rates to upgrade infrastructure and stimulate regeneration in their local areas.

Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison said: “Freeports are magnets for investments, putting places like the Wirral and Harwich on the global stage and the frontier of innovation.

“With £25 million of seed funding, these freeports will unlock local expertise and skills to boost key local industries, create jobs and grow our national economy.

“We are maximising the opportunities of leaving the European Union to drive growth, boost innovation and encourage investment in the UK.

The Government said Freeport East will become a world-leading centre for clean energy production, offering a unique set of opportunities and support for investors, traders, manufacturers and suppliers.

The freeport estimates that it will deliver thousands of new jobs and generate £5.5 billion over ten years.

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring Council and Freeport East board member, said: “The approval of Freeport East is fantastic news as we reach this important milestone which allows us to move ahead with delivery – creating jobs and innovation opportunities both in our district and throughout the Freeport footprint.

“I would like to thank the hard work of so many partners in getting us to that point.”

Freeport East includes two tax sites at the Port of Felixstowe and Harwich International Port as well as four customs sites, which are set to create hundreds of jobs for the area and boost the local economy.

The proposals include developing Bathside Bay in Harwich as a tax and customs site.