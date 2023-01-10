AN amazingly outrageous and gloriously bonkers reimagining of a famous game will be held in a seaside town later this year.

Bada Bingo featuring the Beyonce Experience will take place at Buzz Bingo, in Pier Avenue, Clacton, on April 8.

Over the course of the entertaining evening, running from 8.30pm until 1am, there will be three rounds of ‘rave bingo’ and hours of guilty pleasure tunes.

There will also be bundles of prizes up for grabs and later in the night a Beyonce tribute act will be on hand to soundtrack the chaos.

A spokesman for Bada Bingo said: “You walk into an old-school bingo hall with gaudy carpets and bright red walls, but there's a twist.

“The lights are down; the music is loud. Confetti and flashing lights. You see someone in the distance running round in an inflatable cabbage costume.

“Then the crowd bursts into a hymn you haven't heard since primary school. All of a sudden, there's a full on mental reave. Trippy? Nah. It's just Bada Bingo.

“We party hard, are full of random surprises, and play for belly-laughing prizes. Get ready to let your hair down and sing until you lose your voice.”

Tickets for the over 18s event range from £8 to £12 and can be purchased by visiting designmynight.com or skiddle.com.