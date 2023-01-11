MOTORISTS travelling to Frinton and Walton are facing another month of “chaos” over controversial works to install traffic lights in Kirby Cross.

Drivers and residents have been left frustrated over the installation of a new traffic management system at the junction of Halstead Road, Frinton Road and Holland Road.

Vistry Homes has been installing lights since September as part of a condition imposed by a planning inspector for its new 240 home-estate in Halstead Road.

The third and final phase of the works, which will be carried out under temporary traffic lights, started on Monday and are expected to run until February 5.

It will see the installation of a new bus shelter in Frinton Road, new ducts in Halstead Road and kerbing in Holland Road.

It is expected that there will also be night-time road closes from January 16 to February 3 for resurfacing works.

Frinton’s MP Giles Watling labelled the inspector’s decision “outrageous” and said he was left waiting 38 minutes to get through the temporary lights on one occasion.

He said: “The local MP, local councillors and local people all object to the installation of lights and an inspector in an ivory tower overruled us.

“They felt there were road safety issues, but I don’t believe there has been a major incident at that roundabout as it was.

“Even with the development in Halstead Road, I don’t see the need for traffic lights.

“This will affect us dreadfully in the summer when people visit our wonderful beaches.

“It has already affected businesses – we have a fish and chip shop that has been behind barriers for months.

“And people from Clacton don’t want to drive to Connaught Avenue to shop if they have to spend more than 20 minutes queuing at traffic lights.

“I understand how terrible the temporary lights are and just hope when the lights are fully operational that it will work a little bit better, but I still see no reason why this should ever have happened in the first place.”

Essex Highways said appropriate diversions will be in place during road closures.

It said: “Traffic management will be reviewed and adjusted where necessary according to the works being undertaken.”