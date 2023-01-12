VOLUNTEERS were out in force to collect hundreds of real Christmas trees to support a good cause.

Nearly 1,900 people from across Tendering and Colchester areas made generous donations to the charity in exchange for the collection and disposal of their real Christmas trees.

An impressive 88 volunteers donned their high-vis vests and hopped in their vans to collect the trees on January 7, taking them to Colchester Recycling Centre and Birch Airfield where they were recycled to prevent almost 2,000 real trees from ending up in a landfill.

Senior fundraiser at St Helena Hospice, Jo Clarke said: "Thank you to everyone who donated and volunteered to help as part of our Christmas Tree-cycle, we are so thankful for the continued support we have received from the community; your help never fails to amaze us.

"All the money you have raised will help provide care and support to more patients and families facing incurable illness and bereavement across northeast Essex.

"A big shout out to all the volunteers who gave up their time and provided vans to help us collect such a large amount of trees.

"We couldn't do what we do without the dedication of our valued volunteers.

"We would also like to thank Colchester Council, Tendring Council, Birch Airfield, Tree and Lawn Company and Love Essex for their support, and all the companies who loaned us their vans for the day."

Owner and managing director of Tree and Lawn Company, Peter Cannon, added: "It has always been, and continues to be, our pleasure to support St Helena Hospice each year with the Christmas Tree-cycle campaign.

"The work they do to help so many of us deserves all the support they can get, and this is a way we can show them our appreciation."

St Helena Hospice's Tree-cycle will be staged again next year in January and registration will be open later in the year.

For more information about St Helena Hospice's services or to get involved in hospices events or challenges throughout 2023, visit www.sthelena.org.uk.