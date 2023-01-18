A MOTORCYCLIST whose £3,000 bike was stolen by a gang of “complete scum” felt “absolutely disgusted” after finding his prized possession dumped and damaged.

Michael Bassett recovered his snatched Benelli BN 125cc, which was taken from Kingwell Avenue, Clacton, on January 4, from a property near the High Street.

By the time he found the green two-wheeler, which he only purchased roughly six months ago, it had fake number plates and had been spray-painted black.

Its petrol cap and original number plate had also been taken by the thieves, the battery holder had been snapped, and all of the wiring was shredded.

READ MORE: 'Shocked and angry' - Footage shows moment hooded gang steals motorcyclist's £3k bike

Despite the state of the wreckage Michael, 43, and partner Claire Pacey, 37, are determined to pump new life into the motorbike.

Claire said: “[When we found it] we felt absolutely disgusted because they have caused so much damage.

“We are not sure what damage has been done to the body work under the spray paint yet, nor the engine, but we are going to try and salvage it.

“The thieves put a battery into the bike so they could ride it about. They are complete scum who don’t care about anyone else’s feelings or property.”

Maintenance leader Mr Bassett, who has been left having to walk to and from work, had his bike taken at about 12.20am.

In CCTV footage sent to the Gazette, a group of five hoodlums, including three on bicycles, can be seen passing Mr Bassett’s home.

Casually, and seemingly without a care for who might see them, they then wheel-away the motorbike, which was parked up in the road.

After realising what had happened, Claire issued an appeal on social media, which ultimately helped them in recovering the bike.

She added: “I am so thankful to the people who helped us find the bike.

“As for the police, I am absolutely disgusted at them. 101 had numerous calls with leads as to where the bike was, which they ignored.

“On the 8th we were told our report had not been looked at and on the 9th I received a letter dated the 5th saying they would not be investigating.

“Then I received a call asking for CCTV but upon explaining a about what evidence I have I was told they might not investigate.”

Essex Police have since said they are investigating the crime and anyone with information should file a report online or by calling 101 quoting 42/1605/23.

Essex Police have been contacted for comment.