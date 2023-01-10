POLICE responded to hundreds of reports of domestic violence across Tendring last month, making sure “victims were given help, support, and advice.”

Essex Police officers operating throughout the north Essex district investigated a total of 284 incidents of domestic violence throughout December.

The force also looked into 77 reports of anti-social behaviour and exercised their powers to stop and search residents 87 times.

Officers attended 91 mental health incidents and 59 road traffic collisions, and also helped find and support 41 people who were reported missing.

In total, Essex Police solved 108 crimes committed in Tendring and intelligence was submitted by the public an impressive 420 times.

A spokesman for Essex Police previously said: “This is a small snapshot of the work we undertook in the Tendring district during the month.”

Both the number of domestic violence and anti-social behaviour reports fell last month when compared to figures in November.

Police did, however, attend more mental health incidents and road traffic collisions but were not required to look into as many reports of missing people.

More crimes were solved in December than in November but slightly less public-led intelligence was submitted to the police.

To report an incident or information to Essex Police call 101.