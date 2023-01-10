THE owner of a luxury balloon business has announced she is to cease operations as supply prices have soared.

Colchester-based company Pops Balloons served Brightlingsea, Clacton and the surrounding areas.

Owner Faye Hamilton said she is “closing my ballooning chapter” after a successful run.

She said: “It has not been an easy decision and I have persevered through extremely difficult times.

“However, I'm a great believer in knowing when something needs to change in life and doing something about it.

“Balloons are a luxury item; we are going through a cost of living crisis and price inflation within the industry is just crazy.”

The business owner revealed her work had become “all-consuming” after taking it on as a full time role.

She said: “When you move from being employed to self-employed, you go from a nine to five to working 24/7.

“It is all-consuming and I miss my friends, family and just having free time.

“I will forever be grateful for the amazing, loyal customers I've had over the years and the incredible small businesses I have met too.”

She added: “Looking after my own mental health and my family will always be my main priority.”