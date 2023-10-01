Live

A12 Colchester crash causing traffic chaos across Essex

By George King

  • The A12's Londonbound carriageway is partially blocked after a crash in Stanway
  • The rush-hour accident is having a far-reaching impact on roads across Essex
  • Motorists are now facing lengthy delays to their journeys
  • The Gazette has contacted the emergency services for more information

1 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos