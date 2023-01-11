A MUSEUM is set to host a set of events to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the great floods of 1953.

Harwich Museum will be open for five days and residents are invited to attend and see the displays and information boards to learn about the tragedy.

The Met Office explained that exceptional weather conditions, coupled with an inability to warn people, meant whole communities were unaware of the imminent threat from the storm surge that saw many low-lying areas of East Anglia and the Thames Estuary suffer severe flooding.

A spokeswoman for the museum said: “Information on display will include local areas affected such as Harwich, Jaywick and Canvey, the timings of the flood, its effects, pictures, the aftermath and how it affected people.

“The museum will also host a talk by historian David Whittle who has a well-earned reputation as a speaker.”

About 3,500 people were left homeless in Harwich following the flood.

A total of 50,000 acres of farmland were left underwater and thousands of cattle, pigs and chickens were lost to the waters.

The museum displays will be available from January 31 to February 4 and Mr Whittle’s talk will take place on January 31 at 11am.

For more information call 01255 317330 or email contact@harwichmuseum.co.uk.