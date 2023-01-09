ESSEX Police is now leading the search for a missing mother, her new-born baby and her partner after the family were last sighted in Colchester.

Greater Manchester Police had been working to find missing Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their new-born child since Thursday, January 5.

That day, police believe their vehicle broke down near junction four – Farnworth, Bolton – of the M61.

The family left the vehicle and the motorway safely – walking to the Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.

Police say initial inquiries suggest Constance had very recently given birth and neither she nor the baby have been assessed by medical professionals.

Constance seen here on CCTV at Harwich Port around 9am on Saturday 7 January (Image: Essex Police)

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We believe they initially travelled to Liverpool before Mark, Constance and a child were seen by a member of the public in Harwich at about 9am on Saturday morning.

“There is also a confirmed sighting in Colchester about an hour later.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: “Clearly, the overriding concern that we share with our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police is for Mark and Constance’s new-born child.

“We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s child.

“We are carrying out a number of enquires in and around Colchester in order to locate them. We’re also liaising with colleagues at British Transport Police around potential onward travel from Colchester.

“I would ask the people of Colchester, and indeed wider north Essex, to please familiarise yourself with Mark and Constance’s faces and report any sightings to us immediately.”