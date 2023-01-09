A MAN arrested following reports of a woman being sexually assaulted in Parkeston has been released on bail.

Police were called by a member of the public shortly before 6.10am on Sunday following concerns for the welfare of a woman in Garland Road.

Officers from Harwich Local Policing Team were on the scene within minutes and were able to quickly take an account from the woman while also ensuring her welfare.

A 32-year-old man from London was arrested and was questioned on suspicion of a serious sexual assault.

He has now been released on bail until March 28.

Det Chief Inspector Dan Morrissey, from Essex Police’s public protection unit, said: “Officers in Harwich responded incredibly quickly to this call.

“The victim is now being supported by specialist officers and our investigation is continuing at pace.”