£1MILLION plans to convert a prominent seafront spot into a lounge café and bar have been recommended for approval.

Loungers UK, which operates more than 200 sites across the country including The Lounges and The Cosy Club chains, has submitted plans to turn the prominent Atlanta building on the Lower Promenade into a ‘lounge café’, called Martello Lounge.

The firm said the venue, which is expected to open its doors on January 23, will be transformed into a retro-inspired retreat “with a nod to a glamorous bygone era”.

It will include heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors - alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting.

On the front of the building, under a canopy will be ‘Eric’s Kiosk’ - where beachgoers will able to purchase drinks and snacks.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Loungers to Clacton.

“Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

“They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Martello Lounge.”

A planning report said the site will generate in the region of 30 new jobs.

“Leases are for 15 years, so they invest very wisely and in high-quality goods for every one of their sites - they are designed to last,” it added.

“Based on current proposals, the conversion of this property will represent an investment cost of approximately £1million.

The firm wants to create a new shopfront and create a decked external seating area to enable it to operate as a lounge café.

It said the proposals would add to the vitality of the 1950s building and improve its visual appearance.

The company has also submitted plans for three illuminated signs, which planning officers say will not be out of keeping due to its proximity to Clacton Pier and Clacton Pavilion.

A report by Tendring Council officers said: “The proposal is considered to be of an acceptable design and appearance, in keeping with the locality.”

The plans will go before the council’s planning committee on Tuesday.